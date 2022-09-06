Deep Ellum shooting: Police release photos of suspects in shooting that killed 20-year-old

article

Dallas Police released new photos of suspects in a deadly shooting in Deep Ellum.

20-year-old Aareon Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Malcom X Boulevard and Commerce Street just after 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators determined the actual shooting happened on Clover Street near Crowdus Street, a few blocks away.

"He is forever 20. Like this is it. This is it. I don't have anything else. That was my firstborn son," said Angelaka Johnson, the victim's mother.

Police believe there was some sort of fight over a vehicle.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.