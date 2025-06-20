Deep Ellum shooting: 1 killed after fight; Suspects at large

The Brief A man was killed in a Deep Ellum shooting early Friday after a fight involving multiple people. Police detained three men for questioning. A second shooting incident occurred early Monday in Deep Ellum, where a woman suffered a head injury after falling while fleeing crossfire, but no one was struck by bullets. Dallas police are investigating both separate shootings, which happened in less than a week in roughly the same area, and are still searching for suspects.



A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Deep Ellum that followed a fight involving several people, according to police.

Deep Ellum Shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Deep Ellum Shooting

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a critically injured man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Investigators found that an altercation occurred on the street prior to the shooting. Surveillance video shows the fight was between five or six people. Shots were fired, and the victim fell to the ground as other suspects fled the scene. A rifle was found next to the victim.

Police detained three men for questioning as part of the investigation. A nearby business was also damaged by bullets.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the altercation started or whether the victim knew the suspects prior to the shooting. The victim's identity has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office, nor have the identities of any suspects.

Second Deep Ellum Shooting in a Week

A second shooting incident occurred in Deep Ellum in less than a week when a group exchanged gunfire near Punch Bowl Social early Monday, injuring a woman who fell while caught in the crossfire. Dallas police are still searching for suspects in that incident.

The Monday shooting took place near the same location as a fatal shooting on Friday.

Police reported no one was struck by bullets in Monday's incident, but a woman suffered a head injury after falling and hitting her head while running from the gunfire.

Dallas police continue to investigate both shootings and are looking for suspects in each case.