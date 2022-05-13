Deep Ellum shooting leaves 2 dead a day after safety plan is unveiled

Dallas police say two people are dead and others were shot early Friday morning in Deep Ellum.

It was a busy night in Deep Ellum. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. just as the clubs let out and a crowd filled the street.

Police said there was a group of people gathered near a barbecue truck parked at Elm and Crowdus streets.

There was some sort of dispute with that group that quickly led to gunfire. Five were shot and two were killed.

The couple who owns the barbecue truck said they were taking orders when they heard the shots. They dropped to the ground and took cover.

"The casings were close to my table. It shook me. I was so nervous and so scared. It was just a terrifying moment for me, a terrifying moment," said Evelyn Logan.

Police have two people in custody.

They believe this was an isolated incident and said they had officers where in the area who responded within seconds.

But the shooting comes just a day after the police department and community leaders released their new the Deep Ellum safety plan, which includes a focus on crowd control in this particular intersection.

Police said they already have surveillance set up there that captured video of the shooting.

