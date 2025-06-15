Deep Ellum shooting leaves 1 dead after man allegedly attempts to steal truck

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in a truck in Deep Ellum in the early hours of June 15. Police say the shooting occurred after another man, Jose Rodriguez-Lucio, allegedly entered the shooting suspect's truck. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to determine if charges will be filed.



What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of South Hall Street in Deep Ellum at 12:26 am on June 15.

In the alley behind the businesses, they located a shooting victim inside a pickup.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics responded and found the man to be deceased.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses as they work to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.

Early in the investigation, they say a man and woman were in the truck looking for a place to park. The man saw some friends, stopped the truck and walked a short distance away to talk with his friends.

Another man, identified as 32-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Lucio, approached the truck on foot then jumped into the truck. The woman exited the truck as her male companion ran back to the vehicle. He deployed his handgun and opened fire on Rodriguez-Lucio.

What's next:

Police say if their investigation determines the suspect was attempting to steal property, it's likely the case will be forwarded to the grand jury to determine if charges should be filed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Castillo at 214-671-4739 or joann.castillo@dallaspolice.gov.