Suspect assaulted, bit Deep Ellum security guard, spit on Dallas police officers: affidavit

The Brief On October 4, Dallas Police arrested Terrance Vidale in the 2900 block of Main Street in Deep Ellum after he reportedly assaulted a security guard. Arrest documents state Vidale had been acting erratically and standing in the middle of Main Street throughout the day before his arrest. As Vidale was being detained, Vidale allegedly spat on two Dallas police officers. He faces several charges including assault of a security officer.



Dallas Police say a man assaulted a Deep Ellum security guard and spit on multiple police officers prior to his arrest last weekend.

Deep Ellum assault arrest

What we know:

On October 4 at around 6:20 p.m., Dallas Police responded to reports of an assault in the 2900 block of Main Street in Deep Ellum.

Responding officers found a security guard injured on the sidewalk and a man, later identified as Terrance Vidale, walking in the street and acting erratically.

Court documents state Vidale resisted arrest and intentionally spit on two responding officers, which resulted in spit and blood striking the officer's faces. One officer struck the suspect before he was detained.

Witnesses told police Vidale had been acting erratically all day and had been standing in oncoming traffic. The victim told police Vidale began assaulting him after he told Vidale to get out of the street.

Vidale feigned throwing a purple-colored drink at the victim before beginning to physically strike him. The arrest document states Vidale bit the victim during the assault.

He's now been charged with one count of assault of a security officer causing bodily injury and two counts of harassment of a public servant. Police also found two outstanding warrants for Vidale from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.