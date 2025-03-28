Bride-to-be attacked: Arrest made in Deep Ellum assault of Oklahoma woman
BEDFORD, Texas - Bedford police have arrested a man wanted for assaulting an Oklahoma woman who was celebrating her bachelorette party in Deep Ellum.
What we know:
Trevon Woodards, 27, was arrested on Friday. He’s accused of attacking Canada Rinaldi as she was leaving a Dallas club on March 22.
Rinaldi was knocked unconscious, left with a broken nose, three broken teeth and eight stitches on her face. Her bridesmaid was also injured in the attack.
A mugshot for Woodards has not been released.
Dig deeper:
Records show Woodwards has a lengthy criminal history. He has faced several previous charges, including assaulting a police officer, misdemeanor assault and burglary.
Woodards was recently granted parole, releasing him from jail.
What's next:
Police have not released a possible motive. A bond has not been set.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Bedford Police Department, the Dallas Police Department and previous FOX 4 coverage.