Bride-to-be attacked: Arrest made in Deep Ellum assault of Oklahoma woman

Bedford police have arrested a man wanted for assaulting an Oklahoma woman who was celebrating her bachelorette party in Deep Ellum.

What we know:

Trevon Woodards, 27, was arrested on Friday. He’s accused of attacking Canada Rinaldi as she was leaving a Dallas club on March 22.

Rinaldi was knocked unconscious, left with a broken nose, three broken teeth and eight stitches on her face. Her bridesmaid was also injured in the attack.

A mugshot for Woodards has not been released.

Dig deeper:

Records show Woodwards has a lengthy criminal history. He has faced several previous charges, including assaulting a police officer, misdemeanor assault and burglary.

Woodards was recently granted parole, releasing him from jail.

What's next:

Police have not released a possible motive. A bond has not been set.