Decomposing body found in South Arlington home

The Brief A family friend doing a welfare check finds a decomposing body in a South Arlington home. Police believe the man was shot multiple days before being found. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. VanTreeck at 817-459-5691.



The body of a man who was shot and killed days before was found decomposing in a South Arlington home on Monday afternoon, according to Arlington Police.

Officers were flagged down Monday afternoon by a man saying he went to a home in a neighborhood near Matlock Rd. and Eden Rd. to check on a family friend who lived there. The man told police he had found a body inside.

Investigators believe the victim was shot multiple times. Based on the condition of the body, the victim was not able to be fully identified, and he had been dead for many days.

Family members told detectives they had not heard from him since early Saturday afternoon, which is why the family friend was contacted to do a welfare check.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, but believe "high-risk drug activity" may be involved because of evidence found at the scene.

At this time, there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective VanTreeck at (817) 459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once he is positively identified and next of kin have been notified.