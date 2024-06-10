'Operation Texas Kill Switch': Statewide effort to stop spread of machine gun conversion devices

U.S. Attorneys across Texas announced a new statewide initiative looking to keep illegal machine gun conversion devices, more commonly known as "switches" off the streets.

"Switches" are a piece of plastic about the size of a LEGO that can convert legal firearms into fully-automatic weapons.

The device, which can be 3D printed, generally slides onto the back of the gun and can fire dozens of shots with one pull of the trigger.

In a demonstration on Monday, more than 30 shots were fired in less than 3 seconds.

"This is the most dangerous problem I have seen in my time on the job," said Jeffrey Boshek II, the Special Agent in Charge of the ATF's Dallas Field Division.

ATF agents say the devices are appearing more often in Texas.

"In the last five years, the number of switches on our streets have increased almost six-fold," said Leigha Simonton, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

From 2017 to 2023, Texas-based ATF agents seized 991 switches. 490 of those were seized in 2023.

The U.S. Attorneys announced an initiative called "Operation Texas Kill Switch," to try to stop the spread of the devices.

As part of the initiative, local Crime Stoppers programs will offer cash rewards for information that leads to the information and prosecution of people who own switches or use 3D printers to make them.