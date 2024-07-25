Police shooting at Northeast Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - An investigation is underway into a police shooting in Northeast Dallas.
SKY 4 captured footage of several members of Dallas Police in the parking lot of the Lakeside Apartments on Golf Lake Trail, near Walnut Hill Lane and US-75.
Police tape is up in the area and there is a police cruiser with front end damage.
An ambulance was also seen in the area.
Limited information about the incident has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.