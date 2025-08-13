Deadly wreck in Garland kills 1, leads to intoxication manslaughter charge

The Brief An 18-year-old is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal early morning crash in Garland, Texas. The driver of a Nissan SUV was killed in the fiery collision at the intersection of North Garland Avenue and Kingsley Road. The victim's identity has not yet been released, as police are working to notify their family.



Garland police tell me they are still working to identify the male victim and then notify the victim's family.

Detectives say two 18-year-olds were in the black Cadillac that caused this deadly crash.

What we know:

At the intersection of North Garland Avenue and Kingsley Road, a Nissan SUV was on fire in the grass.

The Nissan was unrecognizable and towed away once the sun came up.

18-year-old Alan Ernaldo Marmol Melendez now sits in the Garland jail charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Garland police say Melendez was behind the wheel of this crashed out black Cadillac SUV.

Investigators determined that just after 2:30 am, the Cadillac was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound when it struck the Nissan traveling eastbound through the intersection.

Surveillance video shows the Nissan bursting into flames. Plumes of smoke are seen as the Nissan stops near the railroad tracks.

Its driver was pronounced dead on scene.

In the Cadillac, Melendez and his passenger, another 18-year-old, had minor injuries.

Melendez was arrested.

What they're saying:

"The speed at which the Cadillac was traveling caused the Cadillac to go another 500 feet beyond the intersection after the crash occurred," said Lt. Pedro Barineau of the Garland Police Department.

"The person, based on the totality of the circumstances, led our officers to believe he was intoxicated."

A loud collision caused Becca Wilson to bolt out of her Garland home early Wednesday morning.

"It was loud. I heard screeching. Brakes eeeeeerrr," said Wilson. "Matter of fact, it was making explosion noises, like the pop and crackle and the tires exploded."

Wilson left troubled and terrified, standing at the intersection she passes every day.

"And then I worry about my husband because he gets up and goes to work at 430 in the morning and there are people out there drinking and driving."

What's next:

Back in February, we covered a crash near that same intersection and an 18-year-old was killed.

Police say that crash impairment was also a contributing factor.