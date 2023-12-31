Shooting leaves 1 dead in Fort Worth

article

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person dead in Fort Worth.

Officers were called out just after 8 p.m. for shots fired in the 2900 block of San Rose Drive.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that some people were in the street when someone fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.

The shooter fled before officers arrived on scene.

Police are continuing to investigate this fatal shooting and working to identify the shooter.