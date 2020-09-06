Day of service, vigil held to remember Botham Jean 2 years after his death

article

Sunday marks two years since Botham Jean was shot and killed in his own apartment by a Dallas police officer, and a day of service and vigil wil be held to remember him and honor his legacy.

The Botham Jean Foundation will host a #BeLikeBo event from 12-3 p.m. that will be a BBQ, PPE giveaway, and it will also have free COVID-19 tests.

A vigil and moment of silence will then be held at 6 p.m. to remember Jean.

Also on Sunday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced that September 29, 2020, will be #BeLikeBo Day to honor Jean and "strive to make positive change in the lives of others," like Jean did.

