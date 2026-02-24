Train in Texas Panhandle searched by SWAT team after report of armed person on board

article

The Brief A train traveling through the Texas Panhandle was stopped Tuesday morning and searched by a SWAT team after a report of an armed person on board, according to authorities. The train was stopped along U.S. Highway 60 near Dawn, Texas. Authorities said they did not find an armed person aboard the train or in the surrounding area during their search.



A train traveling through the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday was stopped and searched by a SWAT team after a report that an armed person was on board, according to authorities.

What we know:

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the train was stopped near the town of Dawn along U.S. Highway 60 about 9:20 a.m.

Deputies said they received a call from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway about the sighting of a possibly armed person on the train.

The train was halted for several hours while authorities searched the train and the surrounding area. No armed person was found.

What they're saying:

"BNSF’s resource protection team stopped train traffic due to police activity in the area," railway officials said in a written statement. "BNSF fully cooperated with local authorities on site as they responded to the incident."

The train was allowed to continue just before 1:30 p.m., according to BNSF.