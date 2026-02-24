Expand / Collapse search

Train in Texas Panhandle searched by SWAT team after report of armed person on board

Published  February 24, 2026 4:19pm CST
FILE -- Police lights flash on top of a cruiser in this undated image. article

The Brief

    • A train traveling through the Texas Panhandle was stopped Tuesday morning and searched by a SWAT team after a report of an armed person on board, according to authorities.
    • The train was stopped along U.S. Highway 60 near Dawn, Texas.
    • Authorities said they did not find an armed person aboard the train or in the surrounding area during their search.

DAWN, Texas - A train traveling through the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday was stopped and searched by a SWAT team after a report that an armed person was on board, according to authorities.

What we know:

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the train was stopped near the town of Dawn along U.S. Highway 60 about 9:20 a.m.

Deputies said they received a call from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway about the sighting of a possibly armed person on the train.

The train was halted for several hours while authorities searched the train and the surrounding area. No armed person was found.

What they're saying:

"BNSF’s resource protection team stopped train traffic due to police activity in the area," railway officials said in a written statement. "BNSF fully cooperated with local authorities on site as they responded to the incident."

The train was allowed to continue just before 1:30 p.m., according to BNSF.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office and a written statement from BNSF.

