Train in Texas Panhandle searched by SWAT team after report of armed person on board
DAWN, Texas - A train traveling through the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday was stopped and searched by a SWAT team after a report that an armed person was on board, according to authorities.
What we know:
According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the train was stopped near the town of Dawn along U.S. Highway 60 about 9:20 a.m.
Deputies said they received a call from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway about the sighting of a possibly armed person on the train.
The train was halted for several hours while authorities searched the train and the surrounding area. No armed person was found.
What they're saying:
"BNSF’s resource protection team stopped train traffic due to police activity in the area," railway officials said in a written statement. "BNSF fully cooperated with local authorities on site as they responded to the incident."
The train was allowed to continue just before 1:30 p.m., according to BNSF.
The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office and a written statement from BNSF.