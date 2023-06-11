Keller man wanted by FBI for allegedly illegally entering Capitol on Jan 6

Another North Texan is wanted in connection to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says David Allan Davis of Keller will face charges for illegally entering the building and disorderly conduct.

According to the bureau, it received a tip with screenshots posted on Twitter under the display name "Dirty White Country Boy."

David Allen Davis (Source: FBI)

This happened 10 days after the riot.

They also say Davis tagged another user and tweeted, "I was there and proud to be. It was a historic moment, and we sent a message."

Davis can allegedly be seen in video obtained by the FBI chanting "Lock them up" and telling the rioters "we can take 'em" when confronted by police.

FBI agents tried to speak to Davis last year in Florida, but he refused.