Dave & Buster’s buys Main Event for $835 million

Two entertainment business that are based in North Texas are merging.

Dave & Buster’s, based in Coppell, is buying Dallas-based Main Event in an $835 million deal.

Dave & Buster’s caters to young adults and has 145 locations in the U.S. and Canada, with four locations in the DFW area.

Main Event targets families with children.

It has 50 U.S. locations, including seven in North Texas.

