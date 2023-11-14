DART train shooting: Fight over fare led to security officer shooting man, affidavit says

Newly obtained documents by FOX 4 are giving more details about what led to a security officer shooting a man on a DART train Monday night.

Police say 45-year-old Ivy Mathis allegedly assaulted a DART security officer on the Red Line train near Walnut Hill station before the security officer shot Mathis in the arm.

At the crime scene, a FOX 4 photographer captured video of a bullet hole on that train.

DART says the security officer caught Mathis riding without a ticket.

"One of their duties, of course, is to check for active fares. The individual that they approached did not have an active fare, asked that gentleman to leave the train. He unfortunately responded by assaulting our officer," said DART spokesman Gordon Shattles.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Mathis began "punching [the officer] in the face" and that the officer "attempted to get Mathis off of him, but Mathis continued to hit [the officer] in the face."

Ivy Mathis

That's what led to the officer shooting Mathis, according to DART.

"He did shoot the suspect in the arm," Shattles said.

DART says Mathis ran off, but was caught.

A records search reveals Mathis has a lengthy criminal history, dozens of filings, including convictions of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and motor vehicle theft.

He's also been cited at least 16 times for riding DART without paying a fare.

"If he needed some money, you know I told him he can always call me," said Ivy Mathis Sr., the suspect's father.

Mathis says his son recently got out of prison for vehicle theft and has been working at a fast food restaurant while living at a homeless shelter.

He says his son lives with bipolar disorder.

Related article

"I was worried about him, you know, getting out and being on the street like that," said Mathis.

The security officer suffered injuries to both eyes.

His right eye is swollen shut, according to the arrest affidavit.

"It’s something that we’re trying to avoid, but I’m very happy to say that this officer has done a fantastic job," said Shattles.

This summer, in an effort to cut back on crime, DART began to contract 100 armed security officers, mostly to ride trains.

That's in addition to 252 DART police officers already on staff.

"There were definitely passengers on the train, very happy to report that none of those passengers were injured," said Shattles.

DART says the Dallas County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation.

Mathis was unarmed when he was allegedly punching the officer.

Based upon DART's preliminary investigation, it believes the security officer acted according.

It did not release any additional info on the officer.

