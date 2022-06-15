DART contract driver charged with sexual assault of woman with mental disability

article

A 44-year-old man who is a DART contract driver has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman who has a diagnosed mental disability.

Samson Assefa Lemma faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person. He was arrested by Garland police Tuesday night. No bond has been set.

According to police, the alleged 23-year-old victim was picked up from her home in Garland by Lemma on June 6.

She was set to be taken to her job, which is also in Garland.

Police said they found evidence that Lemma sexually assaulted the woman, who has a diagnosed mental disability, during that trip.

Lemma was employed by DART as a contract driver to transport persons with disabilities.

READ MORE: Gunman killed in Duncanville summer camp shootout identified

There are no other known victims at this time, police said, but investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with additional information on Lemma is asked to call Garland PD at 972-485-4840.