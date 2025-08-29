Loved ones gather to remember murdered Dallas officer on anniversary of death

The Brief Friends and family gathered to remember Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks on the one-year anniversary of his murder. Burks was shot and killed in his patrol car by a suspect who was later shot and killed by police. The community honored his legacy as a teacher and officer with a balloon release.



A memorial was held Friday for the one-year anniversary of the murder of a Dallas police officer.

Family and friends of Officer Darron Burks say even though it’s been a full year since he was murdered, they still can’t believe he’s gone.

They continue to lean on their faith and events like these to help keep his memory alive.

Officer Burks memorial

Just a stone’s throw away from the exact spot where this senseless murder happened, those who loved and respected Burks gathered in Oak Cliff with blue and purple balloons.

Burks was an esteemed math teacher and coach for more than 15 years at the Texas Can Academy before he ever decided to don a uniform for DPD.

Floating tributes inscribed with personal messages were released Friday in his honor.

The Pure Intentions Foundation was created in Burks' honor. In the past year, they've awarded at least four scholarships to North Texas students.

Dallas PD officer murdered

The backstory:

One year ago, Officer Darron Burks pulled into the For Oak Cliff parking lot off East Ledbetter Road just after 10 p.m. to wait for his next call.

That’s when Dallas police say Corey Cobb-Bey walked up and shot Burks, execution style, as he sat in his patrol car.

Corey Cobb

Investigators say the 30-year-old proceeded to shoot two other officers as they responded to the scene.

Cobb-Bey then led police on a chase into Lewisville, stopped on the interstate, exited the vehicle and brandished a gun, before six officers shot and killed him.

Featured article

The suspect was a self-proclaimed Moorish sovereign citizen: someone who believes they’re above the law.

'It still feels like yesterday'

What they're saying:

365 days since that fateful night, and the community says they’d rather focus on Burks’ legacy rather than how he died.

"It’s hard not to think about the details of it. And that’s the part that continues to go through my head," said Craig Carter, a friend of Burks.

"'May the Lord watch between me and thee while we’re absent one from another.' Something we just always said to each other," said Carter.

"It still feels like yesterday for me because I haven’t been able to completely process it that he’s not here," said friend Andrea Scott.

"He truly was a friend to everybody. He had a way of making you feel special and unique, even though you just met him," said friend Greg Allmon.