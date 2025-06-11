Man accused of shooting Waco K9 with machine gun now federally charged

article

A Waco man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for possession of an unregistered firearm, according to court documents.

The federal charge comes after 18-year-old Darrin King's arrest on May 28 after he allegedly shot a police K9 officer.

The backstory:

Waco police responded to a call regarding a civil disturbance with a gun on the 2700 block of Homan Avenue at 6:50 p.m. on May 28, police said. A caller reported that a man was threatening to shoot her husband.

Waco Police K9 Andor (Source: Waco Police Department)

Officers, including K9 Officer Andor and his handler, located a suspect, identified as King, at a residence on the 2900 block of Homan Avenue. When Andor approached King's hiding spot, King shot the K9, according to police.

Andor was shot twice in the neck and once in the chest. Police said the dog's collar and bulletproof vest each stopped a bullet. Andor survived but will be medically retired due to the severity of his injuries. He is expected to have the mobility for a normal life, police said.

King was arrested and faces state charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with a police service animal, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

What's next:

Darrin King, 18, was charged with one count of possessing a firearm allegedly equipped with a machine gun conversion device, also known as a "Glock switch."

Such devices, which allow a firearm to fire as a fully automatic weapon, are defined as machine guns under the National Firearms Act.

If convicted on the federal charge, King faces up to 10 years in prison.

King is being held in the McLennan County Jail. His bonds total more than $2.5 million.