Dallas paramedic's family offers reward to find driver who ran from deadly crash

The family of a Dallas paramedic killed in a hit-and-run accident is offering a reward for information about the driver who killed her.

Daniela Fonseca's family is offering $5,000 for tips on the crash that happened on the morning of Sept. 21.

Dallas police say a 2005 Acura MDA with Texas license plate KJN5671 T-boned Fonseca's car at the intersection of North Carroll and Ross Avenue in Old East Dallas.

On September 21, 2024, at approximately 5:55 a.m., an unknown driver was driving a silver 2005 Acura MDX with Texas license plate KJN5671 and caused a crash that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Daniela Fonseca. (Dallas Police Department)

The driver then ran from the scene.

Family members say Fonseca passed away after nearly a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Medical Center. She was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The family's reward is in addition to the $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police Detective James Keteltas at 214-671-3437 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.