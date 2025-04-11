DEA veteran Daniel Comeaux named Dallas Police Chief

article

The Brief Daniel Comeaux, a 33-year law enforcement veteran and current DEA special agent, has been named the next chief of the Dallas Police Department. Comeaux will take over on April 23, bringing experience from leading drug enforcement efforts across Texas, including the U.S.-Mexico border. City leaders say his track record in crime reduction and community collaboration makes him the right choice to lead the department.



Veteran DEA Special Agent and longtime law enforcement officer Daniel Comeaux has been named the new chief of the Dallas Police Department.

What's new:

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert announced that Daniel C. Comeaux will assume the role of police chief beginning April 23.

Who is Daniel Comeaux?

The backstory:

Comeaux brings more than 33 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston Field Division.

In that role, Comeaux oversaw 12 offices across Houston, San Antonio, and Austin—serving more than 116,000 residents in 114 counties, including 645 miles along the U.S.–Mexico border.

During his tenure, Comeaux’s strategies led to significant reductions in crime, including a 40% decrease in overdose deaths in Laredo, Texas.

When asked about his new role by FOX 4, Comeaux said, "I’m someone who comes in owing no favors to anyone—I just want to do a great job. Take care of the officers and take care of the citizens."

Originally from New Orleans, Comeaux began his law enforcement career with the Houston Police Department in 1991.

What they're saying:

"Special Agent in Charge Comeaux has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of successfully addressing complex crime challenges across large-scale, diverse populations and geographic areas—including internationally," said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. "The City of Dallas continues to achieve crime reduction year after year. I am confident that with SAC Comeaux at the helm, we will continue to be one of the safest large cities in the country while building trust and strengthening our recruitment and retention efforts. I also want to thank Interim Chief Michael T. Igo for his longstanding service and his willingness to lead during this time of transition."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson added, "Thankfully, Chief Comeaux brings unique experience to this especially challenging role. As a former Houston police officer and a federal commander who has spent years fighting the scourge of illicit drugs like fentanyl in urban neighborhoods and border communities, he understands that public safety is foundational to building stronger cities."

In a statement, Comeaux said, "I joined the police force because I witnessed what can happen to neighborhoods that aren’t safe. At the federal level, I’m known as the local cop because of my collaborative approach to tackling crime and my dedication to developing leaders in public safety who are bridge builders for the community. I’m proud that my career in law enforcement has come full circle, and I look forward to serving alongside the men and women of the Dallas Police Department."

Search for Dallas Police Chief

Comeaux was among five finalists in the nationwide search for Dallas' new Chief of Police.