Dan Crenshaw, Jasmine Crockett on key issues in the presidential race

We are a month away from the 2024 election between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to Dallas Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and FOX 26's Greg Groogan spoke to Houston-area Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw about the importance of this year's election and the issues that will decide it.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Freshman Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) is on the rise inside the Democratic Party.

Crockett spoke at the Democratic National Convention and weeks later was named the national co-chair for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Crockett was in Dallas for the State Fair Classic.

FOX 4's Steven Dial asked what concerns her the most as we head into the final stretch of the campaign.

"It's quite unnerving to find that there's so many people that have no idea of what's going on, and so it is important that we get get out of our bubbles and recognize that not all of us are paying attention to the local news or national news or even social media. Some people just are in their own kind of silos and so it's important that we reach out to them, we talk to them and we educate them," said Crockett.

Inflation and the economy are kitchen table concerns for many voters. While prices have gone down, many consumers will say it hasn't declined fast enough.

"There's only one candidate that's talking about the struggles when it comes to housing and wants to make sure that there's $25,000 down payment assistance that can be made available for first-time home buyers. There's only one candidate that's talking about those small businesses and being able to make sure that they can get started instead of saying a $5,000 tax benefit will give you a $50,000 tax benefit so that you can get started, as well as when we think about child care, it was the Democrat in the House and Senate that made sure that people were getting $300 a child to help them with the child tax credit and so she wants to bring that back for folks," said Crockett.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

FOX 26's Greg Groogan sat down with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-The Woodlands) in Houston to get his take on the choice before voters in the upcoming presidential election.

Crenshaw believes the presidential election should be about policy, not personality.

The congressman raised concerns about what a Harris presidency could mean for Texas' energy industry.

"They're still obsessed with wind and solar and they're absolutely obsessed with destroying the fossil fuel industry," said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw predicts a gradual degradation of the industry due to regulation in a Harris presidency.

"The Democrats play this very dangerous game where they know you don't feel that crazy regulation right now, and they know that you won't remember they did it 10 years from now when your life is totally different, and you can't prove a counterfactual," the congressman said.

In terms of social issues, Crenshaw expressed deep concern over Democratic zeal to advance trans rights.

"It's a yes or no. question: Do you think men should be in women's sports or do you think that should be illegal? Most of the public thinks it should be illegal. Most of the public thinks it's wrong," said Crenshaw. "You are not in line with most of the public, certainly not most Texans."

As voters ponder their choice, Crenshaw urges them to remember the millions of unvetted migrants that have crossed the border during the Biden-Harris administration.

"You could assume 99% of them are just economic migrants, just trying to get jobs in kitchens and things, but 1% equals a lot of people here who could be terrorists, and some of them have. Hundreds have been on the terrorist watch list and those are just the ones we've caught," said Crenshaw. "Think about foreign policy and showing peace through strength as opposed to just coddling our enemies until they invade other countries."

