Dallas Zoo's baby elephant makes first public appearance

article

Dallas Zoo visitors got their first look at a 2-month-old baby elephant.

Okubili spent Tuesday morning exploring every log and stick around his habitat as mom, Mlilo, kept an eye on her baby.

The zoo said the two African elephants will make regular appearances in the Giants of the Savanna exhibit as long as the weather cooperates, and the little elephant’s mother feels comfortable going outside.

Okubili was born in late February and weighed about 290 pounds at the time.

His name means "two" or "duplicate" in Zulu.

The zoo said he is like a carbon copy of second-time mom, Mlilo.

The Fort Worth Zoo also has a baby elephant who made his first public appearance earlier this month.

That Asian elephant calf was named Travis after William B. Travis, the commander of the Texans who died at the Alamo.