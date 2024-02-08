Dallas Zoo monkey theft suspect's case dismissed

The case against a man accused of stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has been dismissed.

Police said Davion Irvin confessed to stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys in January 2023.

Davion Irvin (Source: Dallas Jail)

The animals were later found safe at a vacant home in Lancaster, a few miles south of the zoo.

Irvin is also accused of cutting enclosures in another monkey exhibit and the clouded leopard habitat. One clouded leopard escaped but was later found on the zoo grounds.

According to court documents, Irvin told investigators after his arrest that he planned to steal more animals because he likes animals.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted him for misdemeanor animal cruelty and felony burglary charges.

READ MORE: Dallas Zoo missing monkeys suspect found incompetent to stand trial

Irvin was found incompetent for trial by a court-ordered psychiatrist last summer.

Documents filed earlier this week say that Irving is "mentally ill" and remains incompetent to stand trial.

Featured article

Court documents say Irvin has spent the maximum time allowed for punishment in the case in the county jail and that it must be dismissed.

A county judge signed off on an order to drop the case on Monday.