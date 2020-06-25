Dallas Zoo gets in line with county ordinance, requires visitors to wear masks

article

The Dallas Zoo has updated its face covering policy to get in line with the new Dallas County ordinance.

Starting Friday, all guests 10 years and older will be required to wear masks throughout their visit to the zoo, not just in indoor areas.

Last week, Dallas County Commissioners voted in favor of an ordinance that said businesses must require customers and workers to wear face coverings.

The Dallas Zoo reopened back on May 29 with social distancing practices in place.

Previously, zoo visitors were only required to wear face coverings while indoors, but the new policy requires people to wear them at all times inside the zoo.

