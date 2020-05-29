Dallas, Fort Worth zoos reopened Friday, along with many local water parks

Another round of businesses were allowed to reopen in Texas Friday.

Families followed new rules and were able to get into water parks and zoos in North Texas.

In order to keep crowds to a minimum, place like the Dallas Zoo were operating by reservation only.

Other places, like Hawaiian Falls, opened to members first, then to the general public later in the day, while keeping a head count of who goes in and out.

From area water parks to the Dallas and Fort Worth zoos, restless North Texans ventured to outdoor venues on Friday under new, relaxed state guidelines.

“We wanted to get out in the sun. We've been locked up. Get some of that Vitamin D,” said Joseph Voss, who was visiting the Fort Worth Zoo.

Enhanced safety measures and protocols were in place.

“You'll notice our clean teams. We have staff specifically dedicated to maintaining the cleanliness of the park,” said Avery Elander, with the Fort Worth Zoo.

Both the Fort Worth and Dallas zoos were open to the public by appointment only. That’s designed to keep crowds to the mandated 25 percent capacity.

Both zoos have signs reminding visitors about social distancing.

Employees are wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout.

“I did read that they have all that kind of stuff here, so we feel pretty good,” Voss added.

At Hawaiian Falls in Roanoke, tables and chairs were arranged in sections to allow families to sit together.

Employees wore mask and gloves, and will have their temperatures checked daily.

There are also other protocols in place.

“Have added a plethora of hand sanitizer stations. You'll notice as you go around the park, there's social distancing decals as well,” Hawaiian Falls spokesman Michael Friscia said.

At Epic Waters in Grand Prairie, guests were encouraged to make a reservation.

Before they could walk inside, employees asked them a series of health questions related to COVID-19.

“All of our guests are more than welcome to wear a mask if it makes them feel comfortable. We just ask that you don't wear it in the water,” GM of Epic Waters, Michael Hays, said.

Patrons at the parks that opened Friday said they felt at ease with the enhanced safety procedures in place.

“I did not have any second thoughts because I knew the park would do everything it could to keep us safe,” said Alissa Pearson.

“I think they're taking the precautions and we're pretty safe here, so we're just here to have some fun,” Matt Mcdaniel said.

As far as the water parks are concerned, both Epic Waters and Hawaiian Falls said the water is well chlorinated.

All parks are asking that anyone who is sick, stay home.