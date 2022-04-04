Dallas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A local World War II veteran is celebrating a big birthday.

Cal McCowin turned 100 years old on Monday.

Friends and family surprised him with a drive-by parade near Glendale Park in Dallas.

He’s been retired since the 80s but does not act like it.

"Just keep living. Swear to God, to God be the glory," he said. "I wanna thank all the people for coming out here. I really do because ya’ll have made my day and made my day and my night too."

During WWII, Mr. McCowin was awarded a bronze star and many other honors.

The father of 10 has lived in Dallas for the past 65 years.

