Carrollton soldier honored after death in Middle East

The Brief Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick honored Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, who was killed by an Iranian strike while supporting a U.S. mission in Jordan, during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Gonzales, 19, grew up in Carrollton and attended Hebron High School, enlisting in the U.S. Army shortly after she graduated in 2025. A permanent memorial for Gonzales in Carrollton is in the works, while the city plans on holding a community vigil after Gonzales' funeral.



Carrollton leaders are honoring one of their own who was killed during a U.S. mission in the Middle East.

US casualties in Iran war

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of North Texas (Source: 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs Office)

What we know:

On Monday, the Defense Department identified Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, as one of three U.S. casualties from an Islamic State bombing last weekend.

Gonzales was supporting a U.S. mission against the Islamic State group when she was killed defending against the incoming Iranian strikes.

Gonzales grew up in Carrollton, and attended Hebron High School in Lewisville ISD. She was a part of Hebron's Jr. ROTC program, and enlisted in the United States Army shortly after she graduated in 2025.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii and a third American service member were also killed over the weekend.

Carrollton City Council

Local perspective:

At Tuesday's Carrollton City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Babick, council members, friends of Gonzales and community members honored Gonzales' memory.

City leaders wore black and purple ribbons, Gonzales' favorite colors, to honor her life. A tearful prayer was held, and the Pledge of Allegiance was emotional.

Purple and black ribbon

Carrollton is planning to create a permanent memorial for Gonzales in the city.

Tuesday's Carrollton City Council meeting ended with a bugle playing of "Taps".

Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick

What they're saying:

"Did she know she was going to be a hero by death when she enlisted and served? No. But she answered the call," Babick said.

"And we thank Isabella for what she has done for us."

Other council members struggled to find the words to describe Gonzales' impact on them.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ CTSY: Anthony Tapia

"Sorrow and heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the family," Councilwoman Daisy Palomo said.

Gonzales' childhood friends called her a "beautiful soul" with a bright future.

"Why does it mean so much? It just does. Everybody that has served knew it could have been them," John Norsworthy, Commander of the American Legion Post 597, said.

Cmdr. John Norsworthy

What's next:

Carrollton plans on holding a community vigil at a local church this weekend after Gonzales' funeral, which will likely be this weekend.

Gonzales' family is in Delaware at Dover Air Force Base waiting for Gonzales' body to return.