Trackdown: East Oak Cliff convenience store robbed three times in less than a month

The Brief Friendly Food Mart in East Oak Cliff has been victimized by armed robbers three times since the beginning of June 2026. The suspects have robbed the store as the cashier closes for the night in all three incidents. A security guard hired was also robbed during the third burglary. Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying one of the suspects from the July 9 robbery, who was caught on surveillance video without a mask.



Dallas Police detectives are on the hunt for serial robbery suspects in East Oak Cliff that have burglarized the same convenience store three times since June 20.

Oak Cliff serial robbers

What we know:

Dallas Police believe the same two suspects have been robbing Friendly Food Mart, located at 2200 Cedar Crest Boulevard in East Oak Cliff.

The convenience store has been robbed a total of three times since June: first on June 20, second on June 26, and third on July 9.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ June 20 robbery

The incidents have happened as the store closes for the night, with the masked suspects brandishing AR-15-style weapons and forcing the cashier to open the register and take money out.

A security guard was placed inside the store following the first two robberies, but she too was robbed of her firearm during the third burglary.

Nobody has been physically assaulted during any of the three robberies.

Dallas Police investigation

What they're saying:

"Everyone in the area is scared. This whole community, and the workers, are terrified of closing up every night, and they are trying to get help and help me solve the case," Dallas Police Det. Jose Jiminez tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

Dallas Police Det. Jose Jiminez

What you can do:

Detectives are hopeful the public can help them recognize one of the suspects from the June 26 and July 9 robbery.

The suspect was caught entering Friendly Food Mart on the store's security footage not wearing a mask.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ June 26 robbery suspects

Dallas Police Det. Jose Jiminez is investigating this case. If you have any information on the suspects in these robberies, contact him at (972) 922-8659.