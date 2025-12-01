Big12 Championship Football Game 2025: TTU vs. BYU

article

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (#5 CFP) will face the BYU Cougars (#11 CFP) in a historic matchup for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium. Tickets and parking passes are only available via SeatGeek; no sales will be conducted through the Big 12 or the stadium box office. The championship game will feature a halftime performance by award-winning country artist Jon Pardi.



The Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship is set for a historic matchup as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the BYU Cougars for the conference title on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium.

Both Texas Tech (No. 5, CFP rankings) and BYU (No. 11, CFP rankings) have clinched their inaugural appearances in the Big 12 Championship Game, which will determine the league's champion and an automatic qualifier for the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.

How to get tickets to the Big 12 Football Championship

Tickets for the 2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship are available exclusively via SeatGeek. No sales will be available through the Big 12 Conference office or the AT&T Stadium Ticket Office. Tickets are priced across eight different levels, starting at $109 for the general public.

Big 12 Football Championship parking passes

Big picture view:

For fans attending the game, advance purchase of parking passes is highly recommended due to high demand. Parking passes are sold separately from game tickets and are available directly through SeatGeek, the official ticketing partner.

Parking Details: SeatGeek offers various parking options, including general admission and preferred spots. Details such as lot address, entry instructions, and recommended arrival times are provided with each pass.

Halftime Show: The championship will feature an epic halftime performance by award-winning country artist Jon Pardi.

Entry Requirements: All attendees, including children ages three and up, require a ticket for entry to the stadium.

Big 12 Championship Halftime Show | Jon Pardi

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 17: Jon Pardi performs during Drake White's Benefit For The Brain at Ryman Auditorium on November 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"I’m so fired up to be part of the Big 12 Football Championship game this year — and to be the first country artist to do it makes it even more fun," said Pardi. "It’s going to be a good time - we’re going to give fans an unforgettable show."

Pardi, fresh off the release of his critically-acclaimed fifth album Honkytonk Hollywood, has racked up six No. 1 singles — including his current Top 10 lead single "Friday Night Heartbreaker" — and over a decade of modernizing honky-tonk with roaring guitars and an infectious, good-time spirit. His name has become closely tied to football, from performing at the College Football Playoff to having his "Night Shift" music video debut on ESPN as a lead-in to kick-off, and even announcing an NFL Draft pick for his beloved San Francisco 49ers.

AT&T Stadium Clear Bag Policy

Dig deeper:

In an effort to enhance public safety, AT&T Stadium has modified its security policy by limiting the size and style of bags allowed in the stadium.

Prohibited Bags | Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

All purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag

Backpacks

Binocular case – Binoculars may be worn around the neck

Briefcases

Camera bags

Cinch bags

Computer bags

Coolers

Fanny packs

Luggage of any kind

Seat Cushions

Approved Bags:

Clear Tote – Plastic, vinyl or PVC and does not exceed 12″x6″x12″

Plastic Storage Bag – Clear, one(1) gallon, re-sealable

Small Clutch Purse – Approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap. It can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. Please limit the number of items you bring to the stadium on event days.