Dallas woman allegedly starts fire after being denied entry to use the bathroom, killing man and three dogs

A woman has been charged with arson after setting fire to a mobile home in Northwest Dallas, killing a man and three dogs, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire Saturday morning on Lombardy Lane that damaged four mobile homes and four cars.

The affidavit states that the woman, who had ties to one of the homeowners, started the fire after he refused to let her inside.

Mirsa Lopez told police she had been in a relationship with the mobile homeowner, Gary Fisher.

Early Saturday morning, Lopez knocked on Fisher’s door while he was asleep. After Fisher told her to leave and shut the door, he went back to bed. Fisher said he heard a loud noise about five minutes later and saw a fire outside.

Lopez allegedly told a neighbor she started the fire because Fisher wouldn’t let her inside to use the bathroom.

Witnesses reported seeing Lopez sitting in a chair outside the burning mobile home, according to police.

During questioning, Lopez admitted to intentionally starting the fire with a lighter. She told police she ignited a plastic bag and placed it between a car and Fisher’s home.

Lopez said she was upset that Fisher had refused to let her in and knew he was inside when she set the fire.

One man and three dogs died in the blaze.

Lopez remains in custody at Lew Sterrett Jail.