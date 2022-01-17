Dallas woman dies after crash on Grapevine highway

A Dallas woman was killed after a crash on a Grapevine highway.

Police said the 44-year-old woman was driving a gray Jeep on eastbound State Highway 121 about 4:15 p.m. Sunday when she "suddenly" swerved to take a ramp to eastbound 635.

Police said the Jeep crashed into an "arrow truck" that was parked at the split, then it hit the barrier wall of the ramp.

The woman was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital and later died. The victim’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor, but an investigation remains ongoing.

