Iranian-Americans from North Texas head to Washington D.C. for peace rally

After a week of international conflict, several Iranian-Americans from North Texas will head to Washington D.C. to participate in a unity rally for their home country, hoping for democracy in their homeland.

Free Iran rally in Washington D.C.

What they're saying:

Homeira Hesami, Reza Hesami and Hannah Jam are three Iranian-Americans who call North Texas home. This weekend, they'll head to the nation's capital for a Free Iran unity rally.

They believe the end to the current regime is a long time coming, and hope Iran transitions to peaceful democracy. All three have their own experiences with the country's regime.

"So we have to have a plan in place to prevent chaos."

Family killed by Iranian regime

Homeira Hesami showed FOX 4's David Sentendrey a book that's banned in Iran. It highlighted 20,000 Iranians who were killed resisting the current regime.

""There are students. There are physicians, there are like from all factions of life you see over here."

Many of the victims were tortured. Others were assassinated or executed.

One of the victims is Homeira's cousin, who was executed in 1988.

"What we don’t have is a regime that takes care of the people," Reza Hesami said.

From political prisoners to peaceful protests

Jam was born in Iran, but her parents were former political prisoners in the Middle Eastern country. They sought asylum in the United States, ending up in Texas.

"I was blessed to have a chance to study here, to find a job. Well, what about other people that didn’t have this chance?" Jam told Sentendrey.

She recalls being surprised at her first protest that there were no consequences. "I was like," O.K., they’re going to arrest us? Because I had the mindset back in Iran."

Jam still has family in Iran. Her brother recently sent her a photo, seen above, of debris from an explosion believed to have been caused by a drone striking a vehicle near his home. Jam's brother was unharmed.

What's next:

The Free Iran rally in Washington D.C. is scheduled for 11 a.m. eastern time on Saturday, March 7.