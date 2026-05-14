Dallas replacing Whaling Wall gifted by conservationist with FIFA World Cup mural

The Brief Dallas’ iconic Whaling Wall mural is being painted over ahead of the World Cup. Artist Robert Wyland says he was never consulted before the nearly 30-year-old artwork was removed. A new FIFA-themed mural will replace the whales in downtown Dallas.



A nearly 30-year-old mural gifted to the City of Dallas by a conservationist artist is being painted over ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The artist told FOX 4 he was "blindsided," claiming no one consulted him before painting over his 164-feet-long, 82-feet-high artwork.

Whaling Wall mural removed

The latest:

The whales spanning two sides of a building on Akard Street in Downtown Dallas are nearly gone. Crews began painting over the landmark early this week. According to marine artist and conservationist Robert Wyland, no one asked for his blessing before defacing the iconic mural.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Robert Wyland at Ocean Life in 1999

The backstory:

The aquatic art was unveiled on April 16, 1999, to raise awareness about ocean conservation in landlocked cities. While it was hidden by large-scale outdoor ads that came down during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time permanent measures have been taken.

The mural, officially titled Ocean Life, is one-of-a-kind, but it's also one of a series. There are 100 Whaling Walls around the world, all painted by Wyland and maintained by his foundation. Ocean Life was installment 82. The 53rd installment, Orcas off the Coast of Mexico, is now the only Whaling Wall still intact in Texas. It lives on South Padre Island, and was unveiled in 1994.

Wyland has not publically commented on the development, though he did share a video of it being painted over on Instagram. He told FOX 4 that Ocean Life was one of his favorites, and held a special place in his heart.

FIFA World Cup mural

With the Whaling Wall gone, the building will now be home to a FIFA World Cup mural, honoring one of Dallas' host city partners. A new artist has reportedly been hired for the new piece.

The North Texas FIFA committee told FOX 4 they have been in communication with the City of Dallas and the Wyland Foundation about this next move. Wyland maintains that he himself was not consulted, and only learned of the mural's fate from social media this week.

The World Cup mural will be part of a collection around the city. One is already in progress, and is set to be the largest piece of artwork in Dallas once it's complete.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mural in progress

What's next:

The exact vision for the new mural is still under wraps, but it's been confirmed that this will be its new permanent home. The North Texas FIFA Committee said they are planning to release more information next week.

Dallas residents react

What they're saying:

When word of the cover-up started to spread online, many people were not happy. Commenters on social media recall seeing the mural revealed in '99, and many more remember being elated to see it uncovered during the pandemic. Few seem to like the idea of losing the iconic artwork.

"Those whales are iconic," one commenter wrote. "They've been around for as long as I could remember!"

"Booooo," said another. "Bring back the whales."

Another commenter compared it to painting over a Picasso.