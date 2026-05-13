FIFA World Cup: North Texas volunteers receive uniforms for world's biggest soccer event

The Brief With the big event less than a month away, volunteers for this summer's FIFA World Cup received their uniforms at Fair Park this week after a long application process. FIFA's leader also confirmed that all nine matches in North Texas are nearly sold out, with a set of premium suite tickets being released on Wednesday. In Dallas, a large mural is being installed on West Commerce Street to commemorate the World Cup coming to North Texas.



FIFA World Cup volunteers began picking up their uniforms this week, and additional tickets for the nine matches in North Texas have been released less than a month away from the start of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup volunteers

Volunteers who were chosen by FIFA are able to pick up their uniforms for the event in Fair Park starting this week.

The uniform consists of a shirt, jacket, hat and shoes, all branded with the logo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 2026 FIFA World Cup volunteer uniform

What they're saying:

Norma Garcia-Lopez was selected as a volunteer for the World Cup, and picked up her uniform on Monday.

She tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager the application process took more than two hours to complete.

"To get chosen is amazing. It's something I can't even put into words," Garcia-Lopez said.

Norma Garcia-Lopez

The lifelong soccer fan found out she will be helping with catering at AT&T Stadium for several matches.

"Soccer is the world's game. To be in that atmosphere… it will be something unreal for me."

New World Cup tickets released

FIFA has released a new set of premium tickets for the matches in North Texas.

The hospitality tickets are available for multiple levels of the stadium, and will provide fans with a hospitality space outside the venue upon arrival.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Hospitality lounge rendering

"We wanted to make fans aware of different options in case they could not secure tickets to any of the games," Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA, said in a recent interview.

Infantino said that all nine of the matches set to be played in North Texas are nearly sold out.

However, if you're looking to buy one of these new tickets, you'll have to pony up some cash. The cheapest tickets FOX 4 could find on FIFA's website was a $650 suite ticket for the June 14 match between the Netherlands and Japan.

World Cup Mural in Dallas

Crews are currently working to install a mural in downtown Dallas on West Commerce Street to commemorate the World Cup.

World Cup mural installation

The mural was designed by artist ROOSART, and produced by Street Art for Mankind and local Dallas artist Daniel Yanez.

A statement on the mural reads: "This powerful coalition of global and homegrown talent ensures the mural will authentically reflect both the city’s unique character and the universal language of art and sport."

Mural rendering