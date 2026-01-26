Dallas weather: When will the temperature get above freezing?

The Brief Bone-chilling cold persists through Monday with wind chills as low as 4 degrees; temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon. Widespread closures remain in effect for major North Texas school districts and city facilities as the region recovers from Sunday’s snow and sleet. Dangerous "freezing fog" and black ice are primary concerns late Tuesday into Wednesday as melting snow re-freezes, making travel potentially hazardous.



North Texas remains gripped by a deep freeze Monday as residents woke to bone-chilling temperatures and widespread cancellations, though the worst of the recent winter disturbance has begun to move out of the region.

The storm that blanketed the Metroplex in light snow Sunday afternoon is tracking toward the Northeast, leaving behind bitter cold but clear skies. Despite the sun’s expected return Monday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing with a projected high of 28 degrees.

Current Conditions

Wind chills at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were reported at 4 degrees Monday morning, with areas further north experiencing sub-zero feel-like temperatures. While regional radar remained clear, "lake effect" snow flurries were reported near Eagle Mountain Lake, Lake Bridgeport, and Ray Roberts Lake due to lingering moisture over the water.

7-Day Forecast

A final atmospheric disturbance moving through Oklahoma may bring cloud cover and a stray flurry to North Texas Monday morning before clearing out.

The region is expected to finally climb above the freezing mark on Tuesday, with a forecast high of 40 degrees. However, this brief reprieve brings its own risks. As Sunday’s snow melts, light winds and lingering moisture could create "freezing fog" late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, potentially leading to dangerous black ice on area roadways.

Closings and Delays

National Context

The cold snap is not isolated to Texas. Extreme cold warnings remain in effect across North Texas through Tuesday morning, mirroring conditions in the Midwest and Northeast. Currently, temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth are pacing closely with New York City and Washington, D.C.

While a slight warming trend will bring temperatures into the mid-40s by Thursday, a reinforcing shot of Arctic air is expected to return Saturday, dropping lows back into the teens.