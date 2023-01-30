Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold.

Winter Storm Warning issued for much of North Texas through Wednesday morning

Dallas

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas 75235

Austin Street Shelter: 2929 Hickory St, Dallas 75226

Fort Worth

J.E. & LE. Mabee Social Service Center: 1855 Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth 76103

Arlington

Arlington Life Shelter: 325 West Division Street, Arlington 76011

Salvation Army: 712 W. Abram St., Arlington 76063

Plano

Salvation Army Plano: 3528 E. 14th St.

McKinney

Salvation Army McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney 75069

Garland

Garland Corps Community Center: 451 W Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040.

Denton

Our Daily Bread: 909 N. Loop 288, Denton 76209

Denton Salvation Army: 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton 76209

Lewisville

Lewisville Salvation Army: 880 Fox Ave., Lewisville 75067



