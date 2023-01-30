Dallas weather: Warming centers open doors across North Texas
Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold.
Winter Storm Warning issued for much of North Texas through Wednesday morning
Dallas
Carr P. Collins Social Service Center: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas 75235
Austin Street Shelter: 2929 Hickory St, Dallas 75226
Fort Worth
J.E. & LE. Mabee Social Service Center: 1855 Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth 76103
Arlington
Arlington Life Shelter: 325 West Division Street, Arlington 76011
Salvation Army: 712 W. Abram St., Arlington 76063
Plano
Salvation Army Plano: 3528 E. 14th St.
McKinney
Salvation Army McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney 75069
Garland
Garland Corps Community Center: 451 W Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040.
Denton
Our Daily Bread: 909 N. Loop 288, Denton 76209
Denton Salvation Army: 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton 76209
Lewisville
Lewisville Salvation Army: 880 Fox Ave., Lewisville 75067