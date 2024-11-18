Dallas Weather: Tornado watch, thunderstorms expected during morning commute

Severe thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected to move through Dallas-Fort Worth Monday morning.

9:43 a.m.

Another overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic trouble on southbound I-35 near Cowling Road.

9:35 a.m.

A strong wind gust may have caused an 18-wheeler to flip on its side on westbound Interstate 635 at Valley View Road.

The crash is causing major traffic delays in that area.

9:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern Collin County and southwestern Dallas County until 10 a.m.

The primary threat is wind gusts up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

9:10 a.m.

Here's a quick look at driving conditions as storms hit the DFW Metroplex.

9:01 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southeastern Tarrant County and southwestern Dallas County until 9:30 a.m.

The primary threat is wind gusts up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe wind gusts and thunderstorms are expected to move through Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday morning.

The line of storms is expected to remain west of the metroplex early in the morning before moving into the DFW area around 8 a.m. The storms will pass through the region until around 10 a.m. before clearing up.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected. FOX 4 weather experts advise residents to avoid parking under trees during this time.

A low risk of tornadoes exists in the northern counties of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but most of the concerns are north near Oklahoma.

By noon on Monday, skies should clear and temperatures will return to normal, staying near 70 degrees for the remainder of the day.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be sunny with drier air and temperatures in the low 70s, ahead of the next cold front.

Highs over the next few days will remain in the 60s with sunny conditions. Thursday morning is expected to be the coldest, with temperatures near 40 degrees in urban areas and dipping into the 30s in outlying regions.

Sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s are likely to return by the weekend.