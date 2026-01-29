Dallas Weather: Thaw continues Thursday before another Arctic blast

The Brief Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs reaching the 50s, offering a brief thaw before the next cold snap. A powerful cold front Friday night will plunge temperatures into the teens and 20s, with wind chills dipping into the single digits by Saturday morning. While no new snow or ice is expected this weekend, Saturday's highs may stay below freezing, requiring continued protection for pipes, pets, and plants.



North Texas residents can expect a brief reprieve from the winter chill Thursday as temperatures climb into the 50s, though a modified Arctic front is poised to bring bitter cold back to the region by the weekend.

The region saw a significant thaw on Wednesday, with temperatures "overachieving" to reach the upper 40s, several degrees higher than initially predicted.

Thursday forecast

Despite a few slick spots on neighborhood roads and driveways following overnight freezes in the 20s and low 30s, Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week.

Areas like Greenville and Terrell began the day at the freezing mark, while Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport hovered in the upper 30s.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low 50s by midday, peaking in the mid-to-upper 50s by early afternoon.

A cold front passing through later today will bring gusty winds out of the west and northwest, shifting the momentum back toward cooler air.

The weekend deep freeze

The warming trend will be short-lived. A secondary, stronger push of Arctic air is expected to arrive on Friday night, setting the stage for a frigid start to the weekend.

While the system is expected to remain dry, the primary concern for residents will be the plummeting temperatures and wind chills. By Saturday morning, actual temperatures are forecast to sit in the upper teens and low 20s. When factored with northerly breezes, wind chills are expected to dip into the single digits.

The extreme cold is not expected to linger as long as previous winter blasts. By Sunday and into early next week, the Arctic air will "loosen its hold," allowing North Texas to moderate back into the 50s.

Rain chances return to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon and evening as a new disturbance moves into the area.