Dallas weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures continue as Tropical Storm Isaias forms in Gulf

The Brief Warm, sunny conditions and dry air will persist through the weekend, with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall. Local high pressure will keep all moisture from the storm well to the south and east, keeping the area rain free.



Mainly sunny skies and warm afternoons continue across the area, with rain-free conditions expected through the weekend and into early next week.

What we know:

High pressure remains over the area, keeping skies clear with light north-east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures will range from 85 to 88 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures climbing near 80 degrees by lunchtime.

Morning lows will start in the upper 50s to mid-60s, with mid-60s concentrated in Dallas and Fort Worth.

An air quality alert is in effect.

Rain chances have been removed from eastern counties for Saturday, and humidity will gradually increase toward the weekend, lifting morning lows into the 60s.

High temperatures are projected to approach 90 degrees next week.

7-day Forecast

Tropical Storm Isaias update:

What's next:

Tropical Depression Nine developed into Tropical Storm Isaias as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

High pressure over Texas will keep all moisture from Isaias well to the south and east, ensuring local weather remains unaffected by the storm.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify to hurricane strength by Thursday before making landfall near Gulf Shores and Mobile, Alabama.

A lot of rain is expected across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, with widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches and isolated areas receiving up to 10 inches in the storm's northeast quadrant.

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