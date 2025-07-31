Dallas weather: Severe storms flip mobile homes in North Texas

What we know:

Severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect for Collin County and Grayson County. Strongest winds on radar (up to 60mph) along Hwy 289 from Celina to Prosper.

Around 9 p.m., Grayson County officials said several campers and mobile homes had been flipped over by severe weather in Gunter. No injuries were reported in the initial release.

Residents are urged to "stay weather-aware" for the next two days, particularly late Sunday night and throughout Monday, and to ensure they have a way to receive weather warnings.

A cold front is expected to arrive on Monday night into Tuesday, ushering in drier air for the middle of the week.

