Dallas weather: Temperatures hit 107 Thursday, breaking record-high

The sweltering September heat continued Thursday as DFW Airport reported a record-shattering high temperature of 107 degrees.

Friday is expected to be even hotter before we finally start to see some relief.

Those two days will push 2023 into the No. 4 spot for the most 100-degree days on record.

The good news is that there is a weak front in the forecast for the weekend and a second stronger cold front comes through early next week.

The high temperatures starting in the middle of next week are expected to be in the 80s.