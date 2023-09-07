Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Temperatures hit 107 Thursday, breaking record-high

Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - The sweltering September heat continued Thursday as DFW Airport reported a record-shattering high temperature of 107 degrees.

Friday is expected to be even hotter before we finally start to see some relief.

Those two days will push 2023 into the No. 4 spot for the most 100-degree days on record.

The good news is that there is a weak front in the forecast for the weekend and a second stronger cold front comes through early next week.

The high temperatures starting in the middle of next week are expected to be in the 80s.