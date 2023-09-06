Dallas Weather: Are you ready for highs in the 80s?

The sweltering September heat isn’t going away just yet. Temperatures are expected to climb to record highs this week. But there’s finally hope on the horizon.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said a heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday. The high will reach 103 and a heat index of up to 110 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be even more brutal. Heat warnings are likely with temperatures as high as 105 and 107.

Those two days will push 2023 into the No. 4 spot for the most 100-degree days on record.

"Very rarely have we ever hit 107 this late into the season," Evan said. "I think we’re easily jumping to No. 4 on the list. I hope we don’t go any farther."

The good news is that there is a weak front in the forecast for the weekend and a second stronger cold front comes through early next week.

"I do believe next week we’ll finally see some real September weather," Evan said. "Next week our pattern is guaranteed to keep us on the cooler side. These 90s [for the weekend] will be replaced by even some 80s."

That’s right. You can get excited. The high temperature for next Tuesday is expected to be just 88 degrees!!

ERCOT issues Weather Watch through Friday

The state’s power grid operator is again warning Texans that excessive heat could cause problems.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a Weather Watch for Wednesday through Friday.

The agency said high temperatures statewide will lead to higher demand and could cause electrical reserves to dip.

ERCOT’s supply and demand forecast shows the biggest problem Wednesday could be around 8 p.m. That’s when demand is forecasted to be higher than the committed power supply.

Rolling blackouts would be implemented if that happened.

However, ERCOT has issued Weather Watches several times over the past few weeks and that has not happened.

Conservation efforts and access to emergency supplies of power helped the grid operator avoid blackouts.