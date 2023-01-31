Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: North Texans making the most of icy conditions

Dallas Weather: Jan. 31 mid-morning forecast

Heavier sleet and freezing rain is starting to move over North Texas. FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews says it's going to cover the roads in ice and make driving on Tuesday a nightmare. Things won't start to improve until Wednesday.

With school canceled and many workplaces telling people to stay at home many North Texans made the most of their time in the icy weather.

8-year-old ice skates on sidewalk in Providence Village

Conor Matejka used Tuesday's bad weather as an opportunity to have hockey practice in front of his house.

In Providence Village, 8-year-old Conor Matejka used the weather as an opportunity to strap on his ice skates, grab a Dallas Stars hat and have a little hockey practice on his own sidewalk.

In Allen, 7-year-olds Camden and Christian made snow angles and even tried their best to have a snowball fight.

Did your family have some fun in the ice? Send your photos and videos to KDFWwebsite@fox.com and you could see them right here on our site!