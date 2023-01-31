Dallas weather: North Texans making the most of icy conditions
With school canceled and many workplaces telling people to stay at home many North Texans made the most of their time in the icy weather.
In Providence Village, 8-year-old Conor Matejka used the weather as an opportunity to strap on his ice skates, grab a Dallas Stars hat and have a little hockey practice on his own sidewalk.
In Allen, 7-year-olds Camden and Christian made snow angles and even tried their best to have a snowball fight.
