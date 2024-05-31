The heavy rain over the past few days has caused flooding in some parts of North Texas.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

The FOX 4 Weather team said those storms dropped up to 5 or 6 inches of rain in some areas, especially parts of Collin, Dallas, and Ellis counties.

A Dallas city worker had to be rescued after being trapped in flood water on Thursday.

Marcus Williams, who works for Dallas Building Services, said he was working on repairs to a local park when the water started rising around his truck. He called for help and was told to stay in place.

"I was working on the soccer field, and it started raining and the water kept getting higher and higher. So, I tried to come back and my truck got stuck," he said.

There was some concern that the current would sweep him away.

"Once we arrived, we realized he was out there really close to the current, so it was kind of a hectic situation and scary for him," said Dallas Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Meador.

The rising flood water also forced several roads in North Texas to shut down and a park in McKinney had to be closed.

Images from SKY 4 showed Towne Lake Park almost completely underwater because of the 3 inches of rain that fell in that area.

The water level has gone down since then. But a maintenance worker told FOX 4 he doesn’t expect the park to reopen until after the rain stops and a crew can check to make sure the park is safe.

The rain should taper off on Friday morning. Rain chances will stick around through the weekend, though.

Another storm complex could move through North Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning.

And the pattern stays unsettled through at least midweek when highs return to the low 90s.