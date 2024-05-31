Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
13
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

Dallas Weather: Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of North Texas

By
Published  May 31, 2024 8:16am CDT
McKinney
FOX 4

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of North Texas

All that rain that's fallen over the past 24 hours has led to flooding in some parts of our area. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga reports live from a flooded park in McKinney.

McKINNEY, Texas - The heavy rain over the past few days has caused flooding in some parts of North Texas.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

The FOX 4 Weather team said those storms dropped up to 5 or 6 inches of rain in some areas, especially parts of Collin, Dallas, and Ellis counties.

A Dallas city worker had to be rescued after being trapped in flood water on Thursday.

Marcus Williams, who works for Dallas Building Services, said he was working on repairs to a local park when the water started rising around his truck. He called for help and was told to stay in place.

Water rescues and power restoration delays

The latest round of storms caused some serious flooding problems in parts of North Texas. Most of the issues affecting roads and drivers and power restoration efforts.

"I was working on the soccer field, and it started raining and the water kept getting higher and higher. So, I tried to come back and my truck got stuck," he said.

There was some concern that the current would sweep him away.

"Once we arrived, we realized he was out there really close to the current, so it was kind of a hectic situation and scary for him," said Dallas Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Meador.

The rising flood water also forced several roads in North Texas to shut down and a park in McKinney had to be closed.

Images from SKY 4 showed Towne Lake Park almost completely underwater because of the 3 inches of rain that fell in that area.

The water level has gone down since then. But a maintenance worker told FOX 4 he doesn’t expect the park to reopen until after the rain stops and a crew can check to make sure the park is safe.

The rain should taper off on Friday morning. Rain chances will stick around through the weekend, though.

