Dallas weather: Another round of storms expected in North Texas

The Brief Expect showers and storms this evening into overnight, some possibly strong with hail and gusty winds. Pleasant, less humid weather arrives on Friday, leading to a mostly sunny and warm Saturday. Storm chances return early next week, with stronger storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.



North Texas is forecast to transition from an unsettled to a more settled weather pattern this weekend as May gives way to June, but not before one more round of storms is expected today and tonight.

Warm and humid conditions are expected today ahead of a slow-moving cold front, which has slowed more than initially anticipated. South winds will bring fog and low clouds this morning, gradually breaking for sunshine.

High temperatures will be in the 80s. Northern areas, especially near the Red River, could see a stray shower this morning from storm outflow, with a chance for a storm or two later this afternoon as the cold front approaches.

Thursday Evening Storm Chances

This evening, the cold front over North Texas is expected to combine with a strong disturbance moving in from the west, producing numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Initial storms, particularly west and southwest of Fort Worth, could feature half-dollar-sized hail and winds of 50 to 60 mph. This complex of storms will sweep through the region overnight and may not clear completely until a few hours before sunrise on Friday.

Friday Forecast

Big picture view:

Friday will begin cloudy with a north wind, then gradually become partly sunny and pleasant. Dew points are expected to drop into the 50s, creating comfortable conditions with temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday is forecast to be particularly pleasant, with lower humidity, more sunshine, and warm temperatures in the 80s. The average high temperature for the end of May is in the upper 80s.

By Sunday morning, the tail end of a disturbance moving through Arkansas may bring a few brief showers or storms to northeastern or eastern counties. Otherwise, temperatures will begin to warm further as June starts, with highs reaching the upper 80s, which is normal for this time of year.

Early next week is expected to be typical for early June. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s with Gulf moisture in place. While Monday is forecast to be quiet, the first of several disturbances will move in from the southwest on Tuesday. This will draw a dry line into the area and could initiate stronger storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Storm chances will continue into Wednesday as a front stalls over the region.

Historically, the severe weather season continues into June, with risks often shifting from tornadoes and hail toward wind events and flooding. The weather pattern next week appears consistent with these trends, indicating that sustained Texas summer heat has not yet fully arrived.