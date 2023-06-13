Storms pounded parts of North Texas with hail for a second straight day.

The city of Mansfield, south of Arlington, was one of the cities where the hail came down hard.

Neighborhood streets there are filled with smashed car windshields and rear windows.

Many others living in the areas between southwest Fort Worth and southern Dallas County saw sizable hailstones fall.

They pummeled Michael Brown’s and Regina Shulter's homes in Burleson.

Hail that was about 3 inches in diameter fell on Troy Szurgot's home in Joshua.

FOX 4 viewers in the Mira Lagos neighborhood near Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie shared photos of hail that was about the size of a baseball.

It’s the kind of weather event that people just naturally want to capture for the record.

It also creates an incredible racket when it’s landing on rooftops or slamming into windows.

FOX 4 Weather meteorologists think Monday night was the last for supersized hail, at least for a while. But with hail still in the forecast, anything is possible.