Fisherman thrown from boat rescued safely from Lake Tawakoni after multi-agency search

article

The Brief A boater was pulled to safety Saturday morning after spending over three hours in Lake Tawakoni when his boat hit a stump. Texas Game Wardens credited the man's survival to wearing both a life jacket and an emergency engine cut-off switch. Game wardens spotted the man using binoculars during a multi-agency search involving local police, fire departments, and drone teams.



A fisherman participating in a local tournament on Lake Tawakoni was rescued Saturday morning after spending more than three hours in the water following a boating accident, Texas Game Wardens said.

Fisherman rescued

What we know:

Game wardens in Rains County were notified shortly before 7:15 a.m. about a missing boater who was thrown from his vessel after striking a stump in the lake.

Search crews scoured the water for several hours before game wardens spotted the man through binoculars and pulled him to safety.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Officials credited the man's decision to wear both a life jacket and an emergency engine cutoff switch with saving his life during his hours in the water.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search effort, including the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, the Tawakoni South Volunteer Fire Department, the West Tawakoni Police Department Drone Unit, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office Drone Team, the Emory Fire Department Drone Team, Air Evac 67, and Flight For Life.