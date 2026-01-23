Dallas weather: Clay Jenkins seen on flight leaving North Texas on eve of winter storm

article

The Brief Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was seen on a flight out of Dallas-Fort Worth as a powerful winter storm descended upon North Texas. Jenkins' flight on the eve of the storm is eerily similar to Sen. Ted Cruz's 2021 trip to Cancun amidst the winter storm that ravaged much of the state. Jenkins' office said the travel was pre-planned and that he prepared emergency operations and coordination in advance.



Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was seen boarding a plane to Costa Rica Friday morning, the day a powerful winter storm is expected to hit North Texas.

What we know:

FOX 4 obtained the photo above, taken Friday, Jan. 23, showing Jenkins and his family boarding a plane leaving Dallas-Fort Worth for Costa Rica.

The trip comes as a winter storm prepares to drop temperatures in Dallas to sub-freezing levels.

In Texas, the county judge is responsible for emergency preparedness, and the only one who can declare a disaster.

Dig deeper:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing on January 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C. One day before the anniversary of Expand

The photo is reminiscent of when Texas sen. Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun in 2021 as a winter storm caused extended outages across the state.

Cruz was seen this week leaving Texas as reports of the winter storm's intensity grew.

Featured article

Cruz returned to Texas Friday. He poked fun at social media chatter about the incident on his X account.

What they're saying:

A representative for Jenkins told FOX 4 the trip was pre-planned and that he will receive regular updates on the developing weather in North Texas.

"The County’s full focus is on keeping people safe and services running," Lauren Trimble, his Chief of Staff, told FOX 4. "The Judge prepared in advance, ensuring emergency operations and coordination were in place during his travel which was scheduled months ago."

"Dallas County’s experienced teams are ready to respond as conditions change, and he will continue to get regular updates."

His office further responded on their plans with Jenkins out of office.

"The county’s readiness and emergency operations are fully staffed and coordinated. Chief of Emergency Services Scott Forster will oversee and coordinate the response," Jenkins' office said. "Chief of Staff Lauren Trimble is empowered to sign orders, but the Governor's order makes that unnecessary."