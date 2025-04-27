Dallas weather: Active weather returns this week

The Brief A warm, humid day can be expected for Sunday. Monday will be warm and windy, but the storm and rain chances are very low. Active weather is expected to return to North Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.



For Sunday morning, we're waiting for some low clouds that will surge in and will likely hang around through late morning and into midday before clearing for partly to mostly sunny skies.

Throughout the day, the winds are expected to continue to increase. We could see gusts of about 20 mph at times. After it heats up this afternoon, it will be breezy at times. There is a 10 percent chance of some rain.

Monday

For Monday, it will be on the windy side. The strong winds are indications in the atmosphere that things are changing.

Clouds will surge in and mostly cloudy skies take over through the rest of the afternoon as we climb into the mid-80s. Then late Monday, a dry line approaches from the west and a couple of strong to severe storms will be possible in the evening.

7-Day Forecast

The rest of the week

On Tuesday, the risk area is closer to the immediate metroplex, and then again on Wednesday. There will be a few days in a row to stay weather-aware.

The potential for strong to severe storms is there, and even a flood threat setting up by Wednesday.

There is a chance we will have one day this coming week that will be quiet, Thursday.

Then Friday and Saturday have low rain and storm chances.